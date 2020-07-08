Tiruchy charred girl case: Autopsy says victim was not sexually assaulted; no lead on culprit yet

MS Thanaraj By

Express News Service

TIRUCHY: The mystery surrounding the death of the teen girl continues to baffle police officials in Tiruchy district as they are yet to get any leads in the case. A total of 11 special teams have been formed to investigate the case.

However, police sources said that with postmortem report confirming no signs of sexual assault and external injuries, the police are looking at all different angles and possibilities. In a tragic incident, a 14-year-old girl who went into the Semmai Karuvelam forest to answer nature's calls was found charred to death on Monday evening.

Simmering in anger villagers gathered around the crime scene and staged a protest pressing for immediate arrest of the culprits behind the little girl's death. Following the incident, special teams were placed to investigate the incident, though several clues were found from the crime scene, still police couldn't get any lead.

On Tuesday, police sources stated that the autopsy revealed that the girl has no traces of sexual assaults or external injuries in her body. Speaking about that, senior police official said, "The autopsy cleared that burn injury was the cause of the girl's death. She was not dead before being charred. And there was no sexual assault angle."

Further speaking, a police official from the locality stated that with the crime scene being located just 500 metres away from the victim's residence, people could have heard her cry for help if the girl was forced in any way. Crime scene investigation revealed that there was struggle mark near the body which revealed that the girl was alive while being set on fire.

With the reason for the death of 14-year-old girl remains mysterious, Tiruchy SP Ziaul Haque formed 11 special teams including 6 intelligence units led by Addl SP Manikandan to unravel the mysteries behind the incident and arrest the culprits. Police are taking several neighbours for questioning.

IG (Central Zone) HM Jayaram said, "The 11 special teams will investigate into the case to bring justice for little girl in a swift manner. Crimes against girl children are intolerable, action will be taken to prevent any such incidents in future. The department will be conducting special awareness campaigns in the zone."

Owing to the death of the little girl, several political outfits have staged protest across the district seeking swift action in arresting the culprits behind the crime. Following the autopsy , the girl's body was cremated in her village on Tuesday afternoon.