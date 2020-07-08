Toddy to help tide over covid crisis?

T Muruganandham By

Express News Service

CHENNAI: A liberal liquor policy combined with reforms in agriculture sector could play a key role in helping Tamil Nadu tide over the impacts of Covid-19 crisis, say researchers. The scholars with the Madras Institute of Development Studies (MIDS) have released 11 policy papers on the short-term and long-term measures to recover from impacts of Covid-19.

Professor PG Babu, Director, MIDS, told TNIE that the policy papers contemplated diverse issues besides suggesting appropriate policy measures. He said this series would be useful in designing the State’s post-pandemic economic policy.

Potential of palmyra, coconut trees

The policy paper released by Professor L Venkatachalam on the “Reforms in the Agriculture Sector during the post-Covid-19 era” has made many key suggestions which include allowing toddy tapping as a cheaper alternative to Indian-made foreign liquor (IMFL) and promoting alternative medicines. “Since coconut and palmyra trees are abundantly available in Tamil Nadu, their untapped benefits should be properly utilised. Toddy tapping will provide direct employment and income generation for the households involved in it while the coconut farmers will get additional income from renting the trees for toddy tapping, apart from regular income from selling ripe coconut, tender coconut and other coconut-based products,” Professor Venkatachalam said.

He also pointed out that if coconut trees were used for toddy tapping, the coconut yield was expected to increase. Because, during toddy tapping, the tree would be regularly cleaned, and thus insects and diseases attacking the trees would be contained. Professor Venkatachalam also urged the State government to have a liberal liquor policy that would benefit the farmers since many of them were switching from conventional crops to tree crops, such as coconut.

“Since toddy is considered a close substitute for IMFL, alcohol consumers can drink toddy at a much cheaper rate and save a significant amount of their income. Also, toddy is not much harmful to health, and consumers can minimise their health costs as well. So, allowing toddy tapping will lead to multiple uses of coconut and palmyra trees, leading to increased income and employment, and reduced health impacts in the economy,” he added.

Scope of alternative medicines

Professor Venkatachalam claimed that alternative medicines like Siddha and Ayurveda could play an important role in curing Covid-19 patients in TN since they improved the immune system. “Since Covid-19 is going to stay with us in the future too, we have a good opportunity to promote alternative medicines. There is a huge market for immunity-producing medicines now. The State government should promote the use of these medicines and ensure these medicinal plants are cultivated and such medicines are produced on a large scale and exported,” he underscored. Besides, such a move by the government would encourage the industry sector to establish units to produce these medicines as well as encourage the farmers to cultivate herbs used as inputs.

Changing crop patterns

Crop loans should be made available to farmers, with more flexible norms. In the past, agricultural loans against gold were available at a four per cent interest. Now, they have become costlier with an eight per cent interest rate. In view of the current crisis, the rate has to be reduced to three per cent. The prices of many important agricultural products are highly unstable and one of the major reasons for this is the behaviour of farmers to go for mono-crop pattern, which results in surplus production of certain products such as onion.

“The solution lies in demand-based agriculture. All that we need to do is to estimate the demand for all major agri-commodities just two or three months before every cropping season. The government should ensure these are produced according to possible demand. Based on historical data, crops produced in excess of demand and in short supply can be identified,” the policy paper said. The farmers could be nudged to adopt a suitable cropping pattern, depending on their respective agro-climatic zones. Though there might be initial errors in predicting supply and demand in the short run, they could be rectified in the long run.

He also pointed out that the supply-demand imbalance was caused by a lack of diversification of crops, in agri sector. “One of the reasons for this is the Minimum Support Price. Of the 22 crops governed by MSP, paddy and sugarcane are most preferred. Since these crops are highly water-intensive, its cultivation leads to environmental issues, such as over-exploitation of groundwater.”

‘Need to cultivate environment-friendly crops’

When farmers are nudged to change cropping patterns, they could be encouraged to cultivate specific environment-friendly crops. When they switch over to such crops, agri-practices generate social benefits in the form of increased eco-services (like water saved for other uses), says Prof Vekatachalam