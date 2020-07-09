49 new cases in Puducherry; death toll climbs to 16 after two more people succumb to COVID-19

By Express News Service

PUDUCHERRY: A total of 49 fresh COVID-19 cases were reported in Puducherry on Thursday taking the tally in the union territory (UT) to 1,200.

Meanwhile, the death toll in the UT climbed to 16 after two more people succumbed to the coronavirus. All the 49 new cases are in Puducherry region, said Minister for Health Malladi Krishna Rao.

Presently 565 persons are undergoing treatment, of which 373 are in Puducherry region (353 patients are being treated at the Indira Gandhi Government Medical college and Research Institute (IGMCRI) and 111 at JIPMER and 27 in COVID care centres), 32 in Karaikal GH and 20 in Yanam GH and two in Mahe GH.

A 48-year-old man from Sulthanpet and another 62-year-old man from Karaikal died in ICU. As of Thursday, 619 patients have been discharged after recovering. Till now 22,743 samples have been tested, of which 21,242 have been negative and the test results of 253 are awaited.