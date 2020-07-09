STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Clauses in electricity bill detrimental to TN: Palaniswami

EPS maintains that State’s policy has been to provide free power to farmers and it should be continued

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Putting forth a host of issues relating to the power sector, Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami on Wednesday said certain clauses in the draft Electricity (Amendment) Bill, 2020 were detrimental to the State and its utilities. While conveying the government’s views to Union Minister of State for Power and Renewable Energy, RK Singh who met him at the Secretariat, Palaniswami presented a list of demands regarding issues, including PM-Kusum Scheme, liquidity infusion in stressed DISCOMs due to Covid-19.

Palaniswami said, “It has been the consistent policy of the State that farmers should receive free power and it has to continue. The Direct Benefit Transfer principle should not be applied to the agriculture sector.” The scheme to provide 100 units free to domestic consumers, for which the government provides a subsidy to TANGEDCO, should be kept outside the scope of the DBT system.

“The subsidy is released to TANGEDCO directly. The subsidies given to the distribution licensee are properly assessed with the approval of the State commission. Besides, the subsidy is provided in advance. Hence, the mode of payment may be left to the consideration of the government.” Pointing out that the provisions in the draft amendment Bill allowing private franchisees/sub-licensees would lead to cherry-picking of remunerative areas affecting the DISCOMs and, thereby, public interest, Palaniswami said,

“State Discoms will be left with serving the social sector obligations and rural areas, which will result in massive losses to them.” Reasoning why fixing of Hydro Power Purchase Obligation separately to Tamil Nadu could not be accepted, Palaniswami said, “Hydro generation is seasonal and monsoon dependent and not in the control of DISCOMs.” Welcoming the Centre’s liquidity infusion package of Rs 90,000 crore to DISCOMs, Palaniswami urged the Union Minister to expedite the sanction Rs 20,622 crore to Power Finance Corporation and Rural Electrification Corporation.

Regarding coal issues, Palaniswami said the total coal required for TANGEDCO would be approximately 72,000 metric tonnes per day and the total Fuel Supply Agreement (FSA) quantity available at present would be 21.291 Million Tonnes Per Annum (MTPA). “The average realisation for the last five years is only 61.6 per cent against the agreed FSA quantity. M/s Coal India Limited had curtailed the existing linkage quantity of 20.445 MTPA to 18.791 MTPA. This may be restored,” he requested.

Fixing of Renewable Purchase Obligation for total renewable energy rather than independently fixing for solar, non-solar, hydro, etc., long-term coal linkage for 5.913 MTPA from Talcher region, declaration of Raigarh-Pugalur-Thrissur HVDC transmission corridor as strategic and national importance, enhancement of coal linkages allotted to North Chennai TPS II and Mettur TPS II, etc. were among the other issues the CM raised.

