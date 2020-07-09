CM launches dedicated website, app for TNPFCL

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami launched a dedicated website and mobile application for the Tamil Nadu Power Finance Corporation and Infrastructure Development Corporation Limited (TNPFCL) on Tuesday.

The website https://www.tnpowerfinance.com/ and mobile application “TNPFCL” was launched for the non-banking public finance company fully owned by the State. TNPFCL mobilises funds through various deposit schemes and provides financial assistance to power and infrastructure projects.

It also provides funds to Tangedco. TNPFCL has been giving more interest than public sector banks for deposits from individuals and public sector companies. With an objective to serve its depositors and disseminate more information online, the website and app were upgraded.

“Investors will be able to open a new account and renew accounts online. In addition, applications for receiving maturity of funds, pledging the deposits and changing of nominees of depositors also can be performed online,” said a statement.

After launching the website, the Chief Minister contributed Rs 30 crore from TNPFCL funds to 8,000 beneficiaries under The Girl Child Protection Scheme. State Electricity Minister P Thangamani handed over a cheque of `5 crore to the Chief Minister on behalf of TNPFCL.