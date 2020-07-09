Minister Thangamani, son test positive while cases dip in Chennai

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: The State on Wednesday recorded 3,756 fresh cases, of which 1,261 were in Chennai —a substantial dip after breaching the 2,000-mark earlier this month. Minister for electricity P Thangamani, and his son, have tested positive, said sources. The minister is asymptomatic, but both of them have been admitted to a private hospital in the city.

Thangamani is the second State minister — after KP Anbazhagan, who handles higher education — to contract the infection. Thangamani took part in a couple of official events on Tuesday at the Secretariat, in which Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami and several senior bureaucrats participated.

However, he skipped the meeting on Wednesday between Palaniswami and Union Minister of State for Power, RK Singh. Deputy CM O Panneerselvam and DMK chief MK Stalin wished him a speedy recovery. A total of 64 deaths were reported across the State, taking the toll up to 1,700. Chennai alone recorded 26 deaths, taking the city’s toll to 1,146. Districts neighbouring Chennai have witnessed a massive spike —Tiruvallur 300 cases, Chengalpattu 273 and Kancheepuram 133.