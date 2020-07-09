STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Tamil Nadu

Mystery surrounds death of elephant relocated from Hosur after killing three people

The animal was tranquillised and relocated to the Sathyamangalam Tiger Reserve after it killed three people within a span of 15 days in the Hosur forest

Published: 09th July 2020 07:32 PM  |   Last Updated: 09th July 2020 07:32 PM   |  A+A-

The wild elephant which was found dead on Thursday

By Express News Service

COIMBATORE: A 32-year-old elephant, which was captured in Hosur division and released near Mangalapatti of Bhavani Sagar range of Sathyamangalam Tiger Reserve (STR) on June 12, was found dead in Segur forest range of Masinagudi division in Mudumalai Tiger Reserve (MTR) in the Nilgiris district on Thursday.

A special team from the STR and MTR was tracking the male elephant using his radio collar, which was fixed during the time of its release at Mangalapatti.

The animal was tranquillised and relocated to STR after it killed three people within a span of 15 days in the Hosur forest.

The team members were tracking the animal in an attempt to prevent it entering into farming land and human habitations.

After releasing the animal into Mangala Patti, the next day it moved to Thengumarada forest after crossing the Moyar river. Forest staff were worried that the animal was approaching farming land. As a result, awareness was raised amomg the public to prevent them venturing out during night. However the next day, the animal crossed the Moyar river again and entered the Segur forest range.

According to LCS Srikanth, Deputy Director of Masinagudi Division of MTR, "The animal chewed grass and quenched its thirst well and we were concluding that it had adjusted well to its new home. It was tracked daily by the special team till Wednesday evening. But, shockingly, it was found dead at 2pm near Thattalatty falls in Anaikatti South beat of Segur range, Masinagudi division of MTR."

Srikanth added, "Since the release, the animal had travelled less than 10 km. Its tusks were intact, so this is not a poaching case. We will be carrying out an autopsy tomorrow and will get a clear picture only after that."

This is the second death of a wild elephant after it was captured and relocated in Tamil Nadu. Earlier, Madukkarai Maharaj alias Kattayan, a crop-raiding wild elephant, which was roaming inside the Madukkarai forest was tranquilized and captured in June 2016.

However within a day of its capture, it died after hitting against the krall in which it was lodged at Varagaliyar in Ulanthy forest range.

Stay up to date on all the latest Tamil Nadu news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Wild elephant Sathyamangalam Tiger Reserve Mudumalai Tiger Reserve
India Matters
Health workers collect swab samples for COVID-19 testing at a containment zone in Patiala Wednesday July 8 2020. (Photo | PTI)
50,000 more doctors needed to reduce COVID-19 deaths: Dr Devi Shetty
Coronavirus cannot survive temperatures above 70°C, so by making the filter temperature far hotter, researchers said they were able to kill the virus instantly. (Photo | www.webmd.com)
Researchers claim their air filter ‘catches and kills’ coronavirus instantly
For representational purposes
Clinical trials for Ayurvedic medicine for Covid-19 to be initiated in India, US
Delhi AIIMS (File photo | EPS)
AIIMS: Bodies swapped, Covid victim cremated by another family

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Gaffar at Punajanur village in Chamarajanagar district | EXPRESS
Meet the Karnataka man who lost his hand to Veerappan’s bullet
US President Donald Trump. (Photo | AP)
Trump always had a xenophobic narrative: Graduates criticize US international students policy
Gallery
West Indies great Michael Holding didn't hold back as he delivered a powerful message against racism on Wednesday, asserting that the black race has been dehumanised and its accomplishments wiped off from a history 'written by people who do the harm.' Holding, who will retire from commentary at the end of next year, talked about racism as cricket waited to restart amid the COVID-19 pandemic here with the first England-West Indies Test.
What did Micheal Holding say? 7 strong quotes on racism, white privilege, 'black lives matter' movement by the West Indies great that you must read
While the Premier League title has already been won by Liverpool in record time, the battle to finish as the top-flight's leading scorer is set to go down to the wire. Here are the top contenders. (Photo | AP)
Mohamed Salah's double heats up Premier League's Golden Boot race, here are the top contenders
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp