Mystery surrounds death of elephant relocated from Hosur after killing three people

COIMBATORE: A 32-year-old elephant, which was captured in Hosur division and released near Mangalapatti of Bhavani Sagar range of Sathyamangalam Tiger Reserve (STR) on June 12, was found dead in Segur forest range of Masinagudi division in Mudumalai Tiger Reserve (MTR) in the Nilgiris district on Thursday.

A special team from the STR and MTR was tracking the male elephant using his radio collar, which was fixed during the time of its release at Mangalapatti.

The animal was tranquillised and relocated to STR after it killed three people within a span of 15 days in the Hosur forest.

The team members were tracking the animal in an attempt to prevent it entering into farming land and human habitations.

After releasing the animal into Mangala Patti, the next day it moved to Thengumarada forest after crossing the Moyar river. Forest staff were worried that the animal was approaching farming land. As a result, awareness was raised amomg the public to prevent them venturing out during night. However the next day, the animal crossed the Moyar river again and entered the Segur forest range.

According to LCS Srikanth, Deputy Director of Masinagudi Division of MTR, "The animal chewed grass and quenched its thirst well and we were concluding that it had adjusted well to its new home. It was tracked daily by the special team till Wednesday evening. But, shockingly, it was found dead at 2pm near Thattalatty falls in Anaikatti South beat of Segur range, Masinagudi division of MTR."

Srikanth added, "Since the release, the animal had travelled less than 10 km. Its tusks were intact, so this is not a poaching case. We will be carrying out an autopsy tomorrow and will get a clear picture only after that."

This is the second death of a wild elephant after it was captured and relocated in Tamil Nadu. Earlier, Madukkarai Maharaj alias Kattayan, a crop-raiding wild elephant, which was roaming inside the Madukkarai forest was tranquilized and captured in June 2016.

However within a day of its capture, it died after hitting against the krall in which it was lodged at Varagaliyar in Ulanthy forest range.