Puducherry L-G Kiran Bedi tests negative for COVID-19

PUDUCHERRY: Lt. Governor Kiran Bedi has tested negative for COVID-19, after 37 persons in Raj Nivas were tested on Wednesday.

Health Minister Maddi Krishna Rao said, 'COVID-19 tests were done for 37 people in the Raj Nivas out of which one person working in the IT wing has tested positive.'

Already one staff member working in PRO office of Raj Nivas has tested positive on Wednesday.

“Raj Nivas will adhere to the protocol of keeping the staff, who were primary contacts, in home quarantine even though they have been tested negative”, said a Raj Nivas release.