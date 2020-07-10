STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
CB-CID told to file report on Sathankulam custodial death

He added that CBI registered two FIRs under Section 176 (1A) of CrPC in connection with the death of Jeyaraj and Beniks.

Former Sub-Inspector of Sathankulam police station Raghu Ganesh, the key accused in the Jeyaraj-Beniks case being taken to Thoothukudi medical college hospital for medical check up.

Former Sub-Inspector of Sathankulam police station Raghu Ganesh, a key accused in the Jeyaraj-Beniks case being taken to Thoothukudi medical college hospital for medical check up. (File photo| EPS)

By Express News Service

MADURAI: The Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court directed CB-CID Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) Anil Kumar to file a status report on the actions taken so far in the Sathankulam ‘custodial deaths’ case, in a sealed cover.

Impleading the CBI Suo motu in the case, a Bench comprising Justices M Sathyanarayanan and P Rajamanickam told the investigating agency (either CBI or CB-CID) to take immediate steps to take the arrested police personnel in custody for interrogation within 15 days. The suo motu petition was adjourned to July 28 for filing of report and for further hearing.

During the hearing, Assistant Solicitor General (ASG) V Kathirvelu submitted that a team of seven CBI officers from New Delhi, headed by Additional SP Vijay Kumar Shukla, would reach Madurai on Friday to investigate Sathankulam case. He added that CBI registered two FIRs under Section 176 (1A) of CrPC in connection with the death of Jeyaraj and Beniks.

Following ASG’s submission that the CBI wrote to the Chief Secretary of Tamil Nadu seeking assistance to their officers in the case, the judges directed the State government to make arrangements for the same. The judges told the CBI to take into account all the materials collected by the CB-CID in the case.
Additional Advocate General (AAG) K Chellapandian submitted that so far 10 police personnel – an inspector, two sub-inspectors, a special sub-inspector, two head constables and four constables – have been arrested in the case. He said statements of witnesses have been recorded.

CPM files plea seeking SIT probe
Previously, the judges issued notice to the State government on a Public Interest Litigation (PIL) by CPM Thoothukudi District Secretary K S Arjunan, seeking direction to form a Special Investigation Team (SIT) to probe into Sathankulam case. His miscellaneous petition seeking to increase the solatium to the victims’ family was closed.The litigant’s counsel sought permission to file a draft proposal on the guidelines to be followed during medical examination of accused before remand. The judges gave permission for it.

‘Follow guidelines in cases of police excess’
The Judges also closed a PIL by an advocate L Vasuki, who sought an interim direction to police not to take coercive action against persons supporting the victims. She also sought direction to the government to ensure immediate registration of FIR in cases of police excess. The judges granted liberty to the litigant to file an intervening application in the Suo Motu PIL. However, they added that litigants should not file intervening applications for publicity. Earlier, the judges appealed to social media, print and television outlets not to misinterpret court proceedings or indulge in ‘media trial’ as it may affect both the prosecution and the accused.

Arrange assistance for CBI, State told
Following ASG’s submission that the CBI wrote to the Chief Secretary of Tamil Nadu seeking assistance to their officers in the case, the judges directed the State government to make arrangements for the same. The judges told the CBI to take into account all the materials collected by the CB-CID in connection with the case.

