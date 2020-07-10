STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Tamil Nadu

CBI takes over probe into Sathankulam deaths

The team led by ADSPVijayakumar Shukla held discussions at the CB-CID office her and received the case file from CB-CID DSP Anilkumar.

Published: 10th July 2020 10:29 PM  |   Last Updated: 10th July 2020 10:29 PM   |  A+A-

CBI Headquarters

CBI Headquarters (File Photo | PTI)

By PTI

TUTICORN: The Central Bureau of Investigation has taken over the probe into the deaths of a father-son duo in Sathankulam in the district following alleged custodial torture.

A special team of CBI officials arrived here on Friday to conduct the investigation. The CBI takes over the probe from the CB-CID on a request from the Tamil Nadu government.

The team led by ADSPVijayakumar Shukla held discussions at the CB-CID office her and received the case file from CB-CID DSP Anilkumar.

The CBI officials are exepcted to visit Sathankulam police station, Kovilpatti sub-jail and Kovilpatti government hospital and begin their investigations, police sources said. As many as 10 policemen have been arrested in connection with the deaths.

P Jeyaraj and his son Bennicks had died within hours on June 22 and 23 respectively after alleged torture by Sathankulam police following their arrest on June 19 on charges of violation of prohibitory orders by keeping open their mobile phone outlet beyond the permitted business hours.

The CB-CID took over the case on the orders of the Madras High Court Madurai Bench amid a nation-wide furore over the alleged brutality meted out to the victims.

Stay up to date on all the latest Tamil Nadu news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
CBI Sathankulam
India Matters
The infant’s result came on Thursday. (Photo| ANI)
Baby born to Covid-19 negative mother in Delhi hospital tests positive
For representational purposes.
GDP to take Rs 15 lakh crore dent from Covid-19 pandemic
A street vendor sells new coronavirus puppets in La Paz, Bolivia, Thursday, July 9, 2020. (Photo | AP)
Indoor airborne spread of Covid-19 possible: WHO changes its stance
Officials of Chakra Innovation with  Chakr DeCoV device. (Photo | EPS)
IIT-Delhi develops device to disinfect N-95 masks in 90 minutes

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
A firefighter attempts to douse the fire that broke out in Indraprastha shopping centre, at Borivali West in Mumbai. (Photo | PTI)
Level 4 fire breaks out at shopping centre in Mumbai's Borivali; no casualty reported
WHO praises efforts to contain COVID-19 in Mumbai's Dharavi slums
Gallery
West Indies great Michael Holding didn't hold back as he delivered a powerful message against racism on Wednesday, asserting that the black race has been dehumanised and its accomplishments wiped off from a history 'written by people who do the harm.' Holding, who will retire from commentary at the end of next year, talked about racism as cricket waited to restart amid the COVID-19 pandemic here with the first England-West Indies Test.
What did Micheal Holding say? 7 strong quotes on racism, white privilege, 'black lives matter' movement by the West Indies great that you must read
While the Premier League title has already been won by Liverpool in record time, the battle to finish as the top-flight's leading scorer is set to go down to the wire. Here are the top contenders. (Photo | AP)
Mohamed Salah's double heats up Premier League's Golden Boot race, here are the top contenders
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp