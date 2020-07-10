NCBC urged to reject report on streamlining creamy layer

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: The office-bearers of the Denotified Tribes Welfare Association (DTWA) based in Madurai on Thursday urged the National Commission for Backward Classes to reject the BP Sharma committee report on streamlining of OBC creamy layer.

In the representation given to NCBC Chairman Lokesh Kumar Prajapathi, DTWA said that when already two legally-binding recommendations on rationalisation of OBC creamy layer — NCBC reports of 2015 and Parliamentary OBC Committee report of Ganesh Singh dated February 28, 2018 — were pending with the Government of India, there was no need for the Sharma Committee report.

The Association also demanded that the Constitution should be amended to make reservation a fundamental right. Unfilled OBC quota with creamy layer OBCs should be filled to ensure 27 per cent representation to OBCs and effective utilisation of resources as recommended by the Parliamentary Standing Committee on CEI Act 2006. Besides, the backward class census should be conducted during the current census 2021 as it was done to SC/STs to accomplish the vision of inclusive development, the association added.