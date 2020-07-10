STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
No chance of total COVID-19 lockdown in Puducherry on Sundays: CM V Narayanasamy

The chief minister said that health minister Malladi Krishna Rao suggested total lockdown on Sundays citing reports from medical professionals.

Puducherry CM V Narayanasamy

Puducherry CM V Narayanasamy (Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

PUDUCHERRY:  Amidst speculation, Puducherry chief minister V Narayanasamy today ruled out the idea of total shutdown on Sundays in the Union Territory. Narayanasamy said that the Puducherry administration will not impose a total lockdown in the union territory on Sunday to contain the spread COVID-19.

In a video clip sent to the press, the chief minister said that health minister Malladi Krishna Rao suggested total lockdown on Sundays citing reports from medical professionals. But the markets on Sundays are not the only source for the spread of the virus. "People will have to follow social distancing, wearing masks among other things," he said.

Moreover, coming Sunday is an auspicious day and several marriages are slated to be solemnized on that day. "The total lockdown will cause inconvenience to the people as well as traders," he said adding that several people have represented to him with the difficulties that would pose in the event of a total lockdown on Sunday.  He further said that the administration will have to balance in protecting the lives and livelihood of the people.

Also, Narayanasamy clarified that he is not responsible for the delay in presenting the budget and said that the delay is on account of the holdup of the file (draft budget)  for several months in Delhi.

The file with the approval of the Ministry of Home Affairs is yet to reach him and on receiving it steps will be taken to present the budget in the Assembly. Only officials have informed him that the budget proposals have been approved by the Ministry of Home Affairs.

Narayanasamy said that he had a video conference with Union MoS Home G Kishan Reddy on Friday in which he discussed various issues pertaining to administrative matters, financial position, development of the UT among other things.

He also said that he had also pointed out the intervention of the Lt. Governor into several matters and putting stumbling blocks in the administration by repeatedly sending files back with queries without granting approval.

The chief minister also apprised the minister about several pending financial dues to Puducherry including GST compensation as well as other administrative matters. The Chief Minister said that he had urged him either to call the entire council of ministers to Delhi for a discussion or he should come down to Puducherry for a review. The minister agreed to the proposal, he said adding that several issues of Puducherry will be resolved soon.

