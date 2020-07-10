STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Palm reader infects 13 people in Karaikal

PUDUCHERRY: The fight against Covid demands utmost alertness and adherence to the etiquettes, said Lieutenant General Kiran Bedi on Thursday. She was speaking in context of two Covid positive patients in the region unknowingly becoming the super spreaders.

The first patient - a palmist from Karaikal - had infected 13 persons directly, the L-G said. She added, the patient was ignorant about being a virus carrier himself, and had passed on the virus to people who came in contact with him. In another instance, a person doing voluntary service in Puducherry had caused the virus spread among the community, she said. The person had been distributing “prasad” to every house in the region, thereby infecting everyone.

Bedi stressed on the observance of all 4s - wearing a mask, sanitation, maintaining social distance and use of Aarogya Setu app, to fight the pandemic. She added that small parties at homes should also be avoided to stop the spread of the virus.

“The industry managers also need to take responsibility for their workforce as they have been found not observing safety norms,” said Bedi. She added that they have been cautioned, failing which they will be prosecuted under the Disaster Management Act. Bedi was making a reference to the cluster at the mask factory here, that infected over 40 workers. The L-G also advised people not to entertain outsiders at home, as one cannot be sure if a person was a virus carrier.

Bedi tests negative for Covid-19
Puducherry: Lieutenant Governor Kiran Bedi has tested negative for Covid-19, after the samples of 37 people in the Raj Nivas were lifted on Wednesday. Health Minister Malladi Krishna Rao said that among the 37, one person tested positive for the infection. On Wednesday, one staff attached to the Raj Nivas’ PRO office tested positive. “Raj Nivas will adhere to protocol, and keep the staff, who were primary contacts of patients, in home quarantine,” a release from the Raj Nivas said. 

