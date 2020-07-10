STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Relatives, friends retreat out of fear

When 32-year-old Ramesh (name changed) tested positive for Covid, the first thing that crossed his mind was, “who will look after my parents?” He thought, perhaps his relatives.

Police personnel keeping a tight vigil to prevent trespassers across a containment zone at Big Bazaar Street in Tiruchy on Thursday | mk ashok kumar

By Sowmya Mani
Express News Service

TIRUCHY: When 32-year-old Ramesh (name changed) tested positive for Covid, the first thing that crossed his mind was, “who will look after my parents?” He thought, perhaps his relatives. He called them, with the highest hopes he had. But, ‘no’ was the only answer he got.  Later, after much coaxing, his cousin agreed to buy some milk for his parents, but left it at the entrance of Ramesh’s house.

Such is the fear surrounding Covid patients or their contacts. Many say their hospital experiences were better, but they were ostracized by their neighbourhood, when they returned home. A 40-year-old Richa (name changed) recollecting her ordeal says “Once discharged, I was in home quarantine for two weeks. It was then I realized that even collecting milk is an uphill task.

My neighbourhood grocery store owner, whom I have known since I was a child, refused to help us either.” The stain the stigma brings along has engulfed the livelihood of many. Ramesh says, “I am an electrician. The people I was working for, have asked me not to come for two months. It has been two weeks since I recovered but I am out of job.” Another patient, a 32-year-old Subramaniam says his parents were agonised to an extent that they slipped into depression.

“My father is handicapped and had a kidney transplant. My mother was the donor, so they were not in a position to go out and collect essentials.   For the entire duration that I have spent in hospital, my family was without any new groceries. Even after I returned home recovered, nobody led a helping hand.” he lamented. 

