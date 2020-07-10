Return ambulances sent from Madurai, says MP Su Venkatesan

By Express News Service

MADURAI: “Administrative inadequacy” had caused doubling of Covid-19 death rate in Madurai, alleged MP Su Venkatesan. He said that the district’s rate was almost twice as that of Chennai’s, and sought an explanation from Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami on the issue.

When cases were on the rise in Chennai, Venkatesan said, several ambulances were sent from across the State, on verbal orders. He added, nearly 40 ambulances along with over 200 staff were sent from Madurai and surrounding districts.

“There is no fault in sharing resources where it is needed utmost. But, with cases being reported in three digits every day for past two weeks here, the ambulances should have been sent back by now,” said the MP, adding that patients requiring emergency service had to wait for hours to get an ambulance.

“A patient in Sakkimangalam had to wait for an ambulance to come from Elumalai, which is about 70 km away.

There are also complaints of ambulances not being disinfected after ferrying Covid-positive patients,” Venkatesan said. While stressing that access to ambulance was a fundamental need during this pandemic, the MP urged the government to find alternative resources for Chennai and to return the borrowed ambulances, immediately. “The number of testing should also be increased to 3,000 a day,” he further said.

‘Increase testing’

