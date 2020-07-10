Tamil Nadu will ensure welfare of backward classes: Minister C Vijayabaskar

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: The State government will act as a fortress protecting the welfare of Backward Classes, said Health Minister C Vijayabaskar on Thursday, reinstating that the government is taking all steps to get reservation for Other Backward Classes under the All India Quota in medical and dental seats.

In a press statement, Vijayabaskar said reservation should be given taking into consideration education and social status of the candidates, but not economic stability. The State also doesn’t exclude creamy layer and follows 69 per cent reservation for employment and admission in educational institutions, the minister said.

He also said the government has been opposing NEET. “On Wednesday, the Tamil Nadu Chief Minister also wrote a letter to the Prime Minister requesting cancellation of NEET and to conduct admissions based on class 12 marks during pandemic times,” the minister said.

It may be noted that recently, the State had moved the Supreme Court seeking a direction to the Madras High Court to expeditiously decide the pleas challenging the Centre’s decision not to grant 50 per cent quota to OBCs in medical seats surrendered by the State in All India Quota for undergraduate, postgraduate and dental courses in 2020-21.