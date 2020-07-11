AIADMK demands floor test for Congress govt in Puducherry, claims it's now in a minority

By Express News Service

PUDUCHERRY: AIADMK legislature party leader A Anbazhagan on Saturday urged Lt. Governor Kiran Bedi to ask the Congress government led by V Narayanasamy to prove its majority on the floor of the Legislative Assembly.

Briefing newsmen, the AIADMK leader claimed that the Congress-DMK government in the Union territory has been reduced to a minority following the disqualification of Congress MLA N Dhanavelu on Friday. However, he was quick to add that the AIADMK doesn't have any intention to topple the government. But due to its own conflicts, the government will get toppled on its own, said Anbazhagan.

The crisis is due to the inner party struggle in the Congress, he said, adding that the government has lost the support of its own party MLAs. Hence Chief Minister Narayanasamy should come forward to resign owning moral responsibility, he said.

The AIADMK MLA charged that the government failed to do anything for the people during the COVID-19 pandemic, but disqualified Bahour Congress MLA Dhanavelu. The government could not even present the budget, said Anbazhagan and faulted it for not sending the budget proposal to the Centre in March. The Chief Minister’s version of having prepared the budget proposal in February and the Lt Governor sitting on it and returning with queries is contrary to facts, he added.

Anbazhagan also charged the Peoples for Ethical Treatment of Animals (PETA) with unnecessarily intervening in the religious faith of Tamil people and functioning against Tamil culture. Because of its intervention, the elephant of Sri Manakkula Vinayagar temple was removed from the temple to the premises of Krishi Vigayan Kendra, which is far away from the temple. There the elephant is living in an unsafe condition and no treatment is being provided to it, he said.

Anbazhagan said on a complaint by PETA to the Lt. Governor, a few officials who are in no way connected with the Union territory shifted the elephant. The administration should take steps against PETA and bring back the elephant to the temple, he said and added that if the government failed, the AIADMK will plunge into agitation within a couple of days by mobilizing the people.