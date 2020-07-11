CBI team arrives at Sathankulam

By Express News Service

THOOTHUKUDI: Eight CBI sleuths headed by Additional Superintendent of Police Vijay Kumar Shukla, the investigation officer, arrived at Thoothukudi on Friday to investigate the Sathankulam custodial deaths case.

The sleuths include Inspectors Anurag Sinha and Puram Kumar, Sub-Inspectors Sheel Kumar Verma and Sachin, Constables Ajay Kumar, Sailendra Kumar and Pavan Kumar Tripathi. They flew to Madurai Airport from Delhi and reached Thoothukudi CB-CID Office by road.

The CBI officials discussed with the CB-CID sleuths the progress of the investigation. Subsequently, CB-CID DSP Anil Kumar handed over the case documents, including police station registers, prison records and statements of witnesses and doctors, to CBI officials.

The CB-CID began its probe on July 1, following a direction from the Madurai Bench of Madras High Court. They arrested 10 police personnel after interrogating 14 cops, volunteers and friends of Beniks. It is to be noted that the two FIRs registered by CBI have not mentioned the names of the suspects.