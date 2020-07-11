Ensure liquor is not sold above MRP, says Madras HC

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: The Tamil Nadu State Marketing Corporation (TASMAC) has been directed by the Madras High Court to ensure that liquor is not sold above the maximum retail prices at its outlets in the State.

Justices M M Sundresh and R Hemalatha gave a direction to this effect while disposing of a Public Interest Litigation petition from R Kullupadaiyachi of Jari Kodalampatti village in Salem district, on Friday.

The petitioner alleged that liquor bottles were sold by salesmen over and above the maximum retail prices fixed by the Corporation. The disposal follows the submissions from the Corporation that appropriate action has been taken against those who sold liquor above the fixed prices and that the rules relating to sale of liquor would be strictly enforced.