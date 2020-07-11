STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Ex-Puducherry Congress MLA N Dhanavelu to move court against his disqualification

Dhanavelu's supporters led by his son Ashok Shinde took out a procession carrying black flags in protest in his constituency Bahour.

Disqualified Puducherry Congress MLA N Dhanavelu

Disqualified Puducherry Congress MLA N Dhanavelu (Photo| Facebook)

By Express News Service

PUDUCHERRY: A day after his disqualification as MLA, former Congress legislator N Dhanavelu on Saturday said that he will move the court against his disqualification by the Speaker VP Sivakozhunthu. Dhanavelu told news persons that his disqualification was an expected one, but not expected to come at this point of time.

However, he contended that his disqualification under the 'Anti-Defection Act', was improper as he had not defected to any other party. He said that he had raised the issue of alleged corruption by the Chief Minister and ministers as well as Speaker and other issues for the welfare of the people of his constituency.

A demand to upgrade the Bahour Primary Health centre (PHC) was put forth to the government, but no action was taken. In January one person  died due to the lack of medicines in the PHC ,he claimed. This has led to his organizing an agitation to bring out the corruption and deficiencies of the government, he said.

Meanwhile tension prevailed in Bahour constituency, when Dhanavelu's supporters led by his son Ashok Shinde took out a procession carrying black flags in protest. While some shopkeepers closed their shutters, others were forced to close by them.

When they reached Mullodai junction, they shouted slogans against chief minister V Narayanasamy and Welfare  minister M Kandasamy. As they attempted to burn the duo's effigies, police seized them and arrested 36 persons.

