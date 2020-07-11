Parents move court after govt allows private schools, colleges to collect fees

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: A day after Tamil Nadu government informed Madras High Court that it has allowed private educational institutions to collect fees in three installments during the lockdown, a section of parents on Friday knocked the doors of the court opposing the state’s decision. The parents submitted that the decision was taken without consulting them.

The State on Thursday submitted that it has allowed private colleges to collect fees in three equal installments for the present academic year in August, December, and April next year. Advocate M Purushothaman, representing the parents, submitted that the State’s claim about lockdown having battered the schools’ finances, making them unable to pay their staff, is unacceptable.

He further stated, “As per the laws of the Central Board of Secondary Education, each of the non-government education institution is supposed to maintain 15 per cent of their fees collected from students as reserve funds that should be spent only during such emergency situations.” However, the institutions are now being permitted to collect the entire fees in three installments.

“Only the salary component of the staff has to be collected even if allowed,” he argued. The judge recording the urgent mention in the video conference soon made the counsel for parents to submit their representation to the advocate general. The judge clubbed the batch of pleas and adjourned the petition to July 17 for further hearing.