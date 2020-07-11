Santhakulam custodial deaths: No arrests after dusk in Vellore Range, cops told

R Sivakumar By

Express News Service

VELLORE: In the wake of alleged custodial torture and subsequent deaths of a father-son duo in Sathankulam, the police officers in Vellore Range have been instructed not to make arrests after dusk. And to bring in more accountability and transparency, police personnel up to the rank of Inspectors have been advised to maintain a ‘pocket notebook’ to record daily routine which will be subject to review by superiors.

“The police personnel have been strictly told that the Constitution-guaranteed fundamental rights should not be infringed upon. They have been also told to treat the public with politeness, sympathy and respect,” said N Kamini, Deputy Inspector General (DIG) of Police, Vellore Range.

Talking to Express, she said: “Officers have been instructed not to carry out arrests after 5 pm. If it is necessary, prior permission must be taken from the concerned SP before arresting anyone.” Stating that police officers have been told that no arrest was needed in offences punishable with less than 7 years of imprisonment, the DIG noted that SPs would monitor detention of any persons after dusk in their respective districts.

Vellore Range consists of four districts —Vellore, Tiruvannamalai, Tirupathur and Ranipet. Sensitisation activities and yoga training were also being arranged for the personnel in khaki to bust stress and motivate them towards a humane approach. “I have strictly instructed them not to use force at any situation. Instead, police should be polite and courteous towards the public,” Kamini stated.

Pocket diary a must

Referring to transparency and accountability of police personnel, she said, “The old system of maintaining a pocket notebook to record details of daily duties, places visited, people talked to and information collected is being brought back.”From constables to Inspector-rank officers, all have to maintain the pocket notebook which is subject to review by superior officers. The sleuths were also asked not to have any ‘expectations’ on the people and traders.

Increase conviction

Besides avoiding third-degree treatment, the sleuths were also told to channelise their energy on increasing the rate of conviction. “By concentrating on evidence collection and case strengthening, the conviction can be ensured in cases. I have asked the officers to channelise their energy to increase the conviction rate,” Kamini noted.