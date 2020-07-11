Udhayakumar refutes Su Venkatesan’s claims; Says got enough ambulances

By Express News Service

MADURAI: Refuting Madurai MP Su Venkatesan’s allegations, Revenue Minister RB Udhayakumar said that there are enough number of ambulances and staff to handle Coronavirus cases in the district.

Addressing media persons, Udhayakumar said that of the 30 ‘108 ambulances’ in and around Madurai, 28 have been deployed at Government Rajaji Hospital.

“There has been no delay in attending to the patients so far. Besides, the district administration is also coordinating with other private ambulance services to enhance the facility,” he added. Speaking to TNIE, sources attached to 108 Ambulance Service in the region said that there were factual errors in MP’s statement. “As on date, there are 54 ambulances allocated for Covid-19 patients in the 15 southern districts. This includes eight in Madurai.

Only 20 spare vehicles from the southern part were sent for COVID-19 duty in Chennai. We have sufficient vehicles and staff,” they said. Further, disinfectant sprayers and N95 masks were given to all ambulance staff irrespective of them handling Covid-19 or non Covid-19 patients. “As per protocol, the vehicles are being disinfected regularly.

Ambulance staff are also provided with sufficient PPE kits,” they said, adding that the number of vehicles for Covid cases would be increased as and when needed. President of Chamber of Commerce N Jagadeesan, who was also present at the venue, handed over thermal scanners and pulse oximeters worth Rs 2.5 lakh to Collector TG Vinay.