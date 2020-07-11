Youth held for abetting Tiruchy teen girl’s suicide

By Express News Service

TIRUCHY: In a major turn of events, the mystery surrounding the death of a 14 year girl in Adhavathur turned out to be suicide. A 24-year-old youth was arrested on Friday for abetting the suicide. On July 6, the girl’s charred remains were found near her house.

Initially it was suspected to be rape and murder but post mortem report revealed she was not sexually assaulted. On Friday, police confirmed that she immolated herself. Police said the girl was in love with her relative Senthil (24) but her parents opposed their relationship. Senthil has been arrested under Section 305 of the IPC.