Boy's head stuck between boulders for an hour in TN village

TIRUCHY: Following a tricky rescue operation, a 12-year-old boy who was stuck between boulders was rescued from Mel Kothampatti village near Thuraiyur in Tiruchy on Sunday.



The boy identified as V Aadithiya (12) got stuck between heavy boulders after he dropped his cell phone while grazing on a hill top. When the boy attempted to take the phone out, his head and body got stuck in a dangerous manner.



RD Bhramandan, Deputy Superintendent of Police, Musiri said, "The boy while grazing his goats dropped his phone between the boulders. He thought he could take the phone out by putting his head inside. However, as he crawled inside, his body got stuck inside leaving his head and neck trapped between the boulders."



Following the information of the incident, the police immediately rushed to the spot and requested the help of fire and rescue officials, as they had to pull the boulders out to rescue the boy.



"The boy's neck was trapped between three heavy boulders. So we had to tie ropes and try lifting the rock, so he could avoid any injuries. Even as the public, police and rescue officials lifted the rocks slightly, the boy was pulled out and immediately rushed to the hospital. The entire rescue effort took more than one hour," added the police officer.



As soon as Aadithiya was taken out, he was rushed to the Thuraiyur Government Hospital and provided with first-aid. Fortunately the boy suffered no injuries and had no problems, as there was air-circulation and the boy was covered in a towel to avoid exhaustion, according to doctors.



The police even advised the public to avoid such attempts to walk or pull anything out of the boulders as it had high risk of causing injuries and even killing people sometimes.