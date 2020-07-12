Class 10 and 12 students in Coimbatore to receive books

By Express News Service

COIMBATORE: Coimbatore School Education Department has instructed government and aided school headmasters to distribute free textbooks to students of classes X and XII from Monday.

Elaborate arrangements have been made for the distribution. Students will have to visit the schools wearing masks; they will have to bring their laptops along to copy the digital content (video lessons).

An School Education Department official in Coimbatore said that the decision to copy digital content was taken in the wake of the dearth in facilities to conduct online classes.

Students would be able to cover their portions via the video content. In case of any doubt, they can contact their teacher.

However, the department was silent whether the above facility for class XII students would be extended to those in class X.

According to sources in Kalvi Tholaikatchi, the School Education Department has plans of telecasting video lessons for students of classes II to X, and XII. The details are expected to emerge after July 15.