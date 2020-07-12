Government issues SOP for textbook distribution

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: The government, on Friday, has issued guidelines to be followed during textbook distribution across the State. While the state has not announced when textbook distribution will begin, it is likely to start soon.

Free textbooks were sent to schools for distribution by the end of June. However, as the online classes announced by Sengottaiyan are likely to begin by Monday. All officials have been directed to ensure social distancing norms during the distribution.

Textbooks shall be issued to parents in pre-assigned slots and books should not be given to over 20 students in an hour, the state has said. Schools will be responsible for drawing boxes to ensure adequate distance is maintained in queues.

Further students in containment zones can collect the books after the quarantine period is over. Schools shall allow class 12 students to use the labs for students to download educational content. Schools have also been asked to disinfect the premise thoroughly.