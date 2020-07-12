No refunds, please: Parents forced to pay full school fees for online classes

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: After the Tamil Nadu government told Madras High Court that private schools can collect only a part of the fee in three instalments, parents who have already paid the fees say that schools have refused to refund.

Some schools had collected the full fees in May promising parents that the situation will return to normalcy by mid-June.“It is mid-July nowand my daughter has only been taking online classes. We were asked to pay the full tuition fees in May. But now that the government has said that we need to pay only 70 per cent of the fees, the school is refusing to refund,” said a parent who resides in Chrompet.

Further, a play school in Tiruvallur district, has told parents that no concession will be made in the annual fees as the school conducts online classes. “My toddler was enrolled for play school. As it is, it is impossible to make him sit for online classes and we have to sit through all sessions completely,” a parent told Express.

He said that he spends on electricity, internet, food, water and snacks for the child. “We send children to play school only for the toys, infrastructure and chance to interact with other kids. We get none of that. But we are being forced to pay full fees or forgo enrollment,” the parent said.

KR Nandhakumar, the general secretary of a private schools’ association, said schools across the State have agreed to collect only 70 per cent of the fees in three installments. “It is not appropriate for any school to collect full fees. Especially if it is a play school,” he said adding that private schools should avoid collecting any fees until the court issues a final judgment on the matter. School Education Department officials were unavailable for comments.

