Sathankulam custodial deaths: CBI team records statements of deceased's kin

By Express News Service

THOOTHUKUDI: Commencing its investigation into the deaths of Sathankulam traders — P Jeyaraj and his son J Beniks — in police custody, a team of Central Bureau of Investigations (CBI) officials visited the house of the father-son duo on Saturday and recorded the statements of Jeyaraj’s widow Selvarani and his three daughters.

Sources said that after questioning the family members of the deceased traders for over seven hours, the sleuths, along with the uncle of Beniks, Joseph, visited Sathankulam government hospital. They recorded Joseph’s version on the chain of events that happened at the hospital on June 20. The officials also videographed the hospital premises.

Meanwhile, Kovilpatti Judicial Magistrate Barathidasan questioned Kovilpatti sub jail superintendent, prison officials and the prisoners for over three hours and recorded their statements. The magisterial probe was ordered by the Madurai Bench of Madras High Court earlier, before the investigation was handed over to the central agency.

The CB-CID officials, who were investigating the case earlier, had arrested 10 police personnel in connection with the death of the two traders, who were allegedly brutally attacked on June 19 for keeping their mobile shop open beyond the permitted time during the lockdown. The case was formally handed over to the CBI on Friday.