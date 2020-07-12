STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Tamil Nadu records 4244 new COVID-19 cases, 68 deaths in fresh spike

Chennai alone recorded 1,168 cases and 32 deaths, whereas, the city's neighbouring districts also saw a spike in a number of persons testing positive

coronavirus, PPE, COVID 19

A healthcare worker wearing Personal Protective Equipment takes a swab of a woman to test for the coronavirus COVID-19. (Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)

By Sinduja Jane
Express News Service

CHENNAI: After a slight fall in the number of COVID-19 positives, Tamil Nadu on Sunday recorded 4,244 new cases and 68 deaths, taking the tally to 1,38,470 and toll 1,966.

Chennai alone recorded 1,168 cases and 32 deaths, whereas, the city's neighbouring districts also saw a spike in a number of persons testing positive with 245 cases in Chengalpattu, 385 in Kancheepuram and 232 in Tiruvallur.

Though the share of new cases in Chennai has come down compared to a trend seen till last month, they went up in other districts. All the districts have reported new cases on Sunday. Meanwhile, the state tested 42,531 samples and 41,325 persons.

According to a bulletin issued by the Directorate of Public Health, Coimbatore reported 117 cases, Kanyakumari 104, Madurai 319, Theni 115, Tiruvannamalai 151, Thoothukudi 136, Tirunelveli 131, Trichy 103, Vellore 151 and Virudhunagar 246.

The State has 46,696 active cases including people under home isolation. Health Minister C Vijayabaskar in a press release said, finger pulse oximeters to monitor the oxygen level in blood in Covid-19 patients are being procured in large numbers as ordered by the Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami. 

"Through Tamil Nadu Medical Services Corporation, orders were issued for 43,000 finger pulse oximeters. Till now 23,000 were received and remaining will be procured in one or two days. The oximeters will be used in monitoring asymptomatic people in home isolation, fever camps, COVID Care Centres, and also Covid-19 treatment hospitals," the minister said.

Of the 68 deaths recorded on Sunday, eight didn't have comorbidities. The state now has 105 testing centres, 53 in government and 52 in private. Three more private labs in Trichy were approved by ICMR, Neuberg Ehrlich Laboratory, GVN Hospital Private Ltd, and Magnum Imaging and Diagnostics.

