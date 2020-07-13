STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
COVID-19: Puducherry Health Minister seeks MLAs' involvement to test people in 'vulnerable' areas

Presently, 2,149 samples per lakh population is being tested in Puducherry, 1,828 in Karaikal, 2,354 in Yanam and 2,560 in Mahe as compared to national average of 1, 505 samples per lakh population.

Puducherry Health Minister Malladi Krishna Rao

Puducherry Health Minister Malladi Krishna Rao. (Photo| Facebook/ @malladikrishnarao)

PUDUCHERRY: Puducherry Health Minister Malladi Krishna Rao said that testing for the coronavirus has been enhanced and appealed to MLAs to coordinate with health staff in identifying vulnerable areas in their constituencies which have not been covered and also encourage people get themselves tested.

The Health department wants to enhance this still further to over 3,000 samples also adding that no one who comes to the facilities to get themselves tested has been refused.

Meanwhile, despite IGMCRI having a capacity of 600 beds, 100 cases were shifted to JIPMER  due to issues with cleaning and sanitisation.

It has been decided to shift 25 asymptomatic and mild patients to all private medical colleges.

However Venkateswara Medical College and Hospital has still made a decision about admitting coronavirus positive patients, a note has been sent to the college regarding the same.

If  the college refuses to admit coronavirus cases, then it should give it in writing, the Minister said.

