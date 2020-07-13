STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Fearing exclusion from online classes over pending fees, 14-year-old girl attempts suicide

Dharshini (name changed), a 14-year-old girl from a village near Nagapattinam, was rushed to the Nagapattinam Government General Hospital on Monday. 

digital, online classes

For representational purposes

By Express News Service

NAGAPATTINAM: A girl studying in Class 8 at a CBSE school near Nagapattinam allegedly tried to commit suicide on Monday as she feared being debarred from attending online classes.
 
Dharshini's family says she took the extreme step as they were unable to pay her school fees before the deadline on Monday. 

"We could not pay school fees for my daughter for this year as I have not gotten my salary for three months. I have some dues to clear when it comes to last year's school fees as well. My daughter was depressed as she was not able to attend her (online) classes and tests," said Vikram (name changed), aged 43, Dharshini's father. 

Vikram works as a contract employee in a major PSU Company involved in oil and gas production for around 20 years. He says his family was among those has given land for the company's corporate office in the early 1990s. The 43-year-old Vikram and his wife have four daughters, Dharshini being the youngest. 

The company's contract employees have been demanding their salaries, which are pending for the past few months.
 
Dharshini's school has sent a WhatsApp message to all parents saying, "We are facing a lot of difficulties to pay our staff due to unpaid fees. We request all parents to pay the fees and dues for their children by July 13. The classes would be stopped from Tuesday for those who do not pay." 

Dharshini attempted suicide when her father was at his workplace, and his mother had gone for MGNREGA work. But her elder sisters foiled the bid in time and informed their father. Dharshini is now recovering at the Nagapattinam GH.
 
K Balashanmugam, a teacher-cum-education-activist from Nagapattinam, commented, "Private institutions should not compel and burden the students to pay their fees to improve their infrastructure at this time. Paying the staff at schools is important. But underprivileged parents should not be held responsible." 

(If you are having suicidal thoughts, or are worried about a friend or need emotional support, someone is always there to listen. Call Sneha Foundation - 04424640050 (available 24x7) or iCall, the Tata Institute of Social Sciences' helpline - 02225521111, which is available Monday to Saturday from 8 am to 10 pm.)

