Man who served compassion in a platter no more

MADURAI: The man who stole many a heart by feeding hungry stomachs with good food, Madurai's own S Ramu aka Ramu Thaatha, passed away in the wee hours of Sunday. He was in his nineties.

For over five decades until the Thathaa fell sick six months ago, the humanitarian's Valli Tiffen Center near Anna bus stand had been a hub for those looking for quality food at cheap price.

Rs 10 for a meal that comprises a bowl of rice, sambar, rasam and buttermilk along with two servings of vegetables; that's what Ramu Thaatha had been charging his customers since 2014.

After his mother's demise, a 12-year-old Ramu had run away from his home in Villur village and had worked in several roadside shops in Alanganallur in his early days. It was his visit to Vallalar temple in Vadalur at the age of 17 that sparked in him the idea of serving quality food to the poor.

After Ramu married Puranathammal, a good cook, the couple started Valli Tiffen Center way back in 1965, selling vada, idly, aapam and tea for 10 paise. Later they added noon meal, priced at Rs 1.25, to the menu.

Inflation never was a hindrance to Ramu's mission. In over 50 years, he increased the price of meals only twice - to Rs 6 in 1975 and to Rs10 in 2014 - that too after being compelled by his regular customers. For senior citizens, the food was served free of cost.

Several NGOs and private organisations bestowed upon him awards and laurels, and a few also made occasional donations. However, Ramu Thaatha always focussed on improving the quality of food. "I want to serve people with quality food that could fill their stomach and heart," the thaatha had said in his earlier media interviews.

Many including Kollywood actor Vivek condoled the thaatha's demise.