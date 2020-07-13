Special officer, SP for Mayiladuthurai

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Special officers for revenue administration and police services have been appointed for the newly created Mayiladuthurai district on Saturday. A GO issued by the Chief Secretary K Shanmugam stated that R Lalitha has been posted as a special officer for the district.

Another order issued by chief secretary SK Prabakar on behalf of the home department said Kanniyakumari Superintendent of Police N Shreenatha, IPS, has been appointed as Superintendent of Police in Mayiladuthurai district.

Chief Minister Edppadi K Palaniswami had announced in the Assembly on March 24 that Mayiladuthurai district would be carved out from Nagappattinam district.

