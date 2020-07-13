STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Special officer, SP for Mayiladuthurai

Special officers for revenue administration and police services have been appointed for the newly created Mayiladuthurai district on Saturday.  

Police

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Special officers for revenue administration and police services have been appointed for the newly created Mayiladuthurai district on Saturday. A GO issued by the Chief Secretary K Shanmugam stated that R Lalitha has been posted as a special officer for the district.

Another order issued by chief secretary SK Prabakar on behalf of the home department said Kanniyakumari Superintendent of Police N Shreenatha, IPS, has been appointed as Superintendent of Police in Mayiladuthurai district.

Chief Minister Edppadi K Palaniswami had announced in the Assembly on March 24 that Mayiladuthurai district would be carved out from Nagappattinam district.

Carved out of Nagai
The Chief Minister had announced in the State Assembly on March 24 that the district would be carved out from Nagai district

Mayiladuthurai
