Another plea against cops in Sathankulam case

THOOTHUKUDI: CPI's All India Youth Federation (AIYF) has filed an intervening petition before Thoothukudi District Court against the bail pleas the then Sathankulam Inspector Srithar and Sub-Inspector Balakrishnan in the Sathankulam case. Srithar and Balakrishnan were among the 10 police personnel arrested in the case.

AIYF District President and Advocate Santhanasekar, who filed the petition, said the two suspects, if come out of jail, would endanger the life of the victims' family. "The suspects will threaten the witnesses and destroy the evidence using their influence," he claimed. It may be recalled that CPM District Secretary K S Arjunan had also filed a similar petition.

Meanwhile, the bail petitions of the suspects came up for hearing on Monday. While Inspector Srithar withdrew his petition, the court postponed Balakrishnan's plea to July 14. Sources said Srithar withdrew the plea since his family is likely to rope in a different advocate. Both suspects filed the petitions through a same advocate, sources added.

Another murder suspect 'unwell'

Meanwhile, a murder suspect imprisoned at Kovilpatti sub-jail was admitted to Government Kovilpatti Hospital as his health 'deteriorated'. Datchanamurthy (57), the suspect, was taken back to prison after treatment. He was arrested in June in connection with a murder in Muthaiapuram near Thoothukudi. He is the fourth jailed person to have been taken to hospital in the recent past due to illness. The first three were J Beniks, his father P Jeyaraj and Rajasing of Panaikulam.