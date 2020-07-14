BJP demands immediate action on starting e-learning classes for Puducherry govt school students

Debjani Dutta By

Express News Service

PUDUCHERRY: The BJP on Tuesday demanded the School Education department to commence e-classes for government school students in a similar way planned by the Tamil Nadu government.

In a statement, State BJP Secretary V Saminathan said that while the Tamil Nandu government is actively planning to ensure that students of government schools can learn through telecast on TV channels, Puducherry government seems to be sleeping.

Tamil Nadu government is set to telecast classes on five private channels sometime after July 13. But there has been no word on any such arrangements by the School education department in Puducherry and neither any preparatory work has been initiated for e-learning, he said. If e-learning classes are delayed, Puducherry government school students will lag behind the Tamil Nadu students, as the syllabus is the same with Puducherry following Tamil Nadu Education Board.

In response Director of School Education P T Rudra Goud said that Puducherry government is looking at coordinating with the Tamilnadu government for making the TV channels on which the content is telecast available in Puducherry also.

The cable TV operators would be directed to transmit at least one such channel in every area. Moreover, Doordarshan could be utilised. Besides the government is also waiting for guidelines from the government of India, he said At present the department is procuring the books for delivering to the students.

