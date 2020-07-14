STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Centre delaying approval of Puducherry budget proposals for political reasons, alleges Congress

AICC secretary in charge of Puducherry Sanjay Dutt also accused Lt Governor Kiran Bedi of functioning as the puppet of the BJP government

Puducherry Chief Minister V Narayanasamy and Lieutenant Governor of Puducherry (Photos | PTI, EPS)

By Express News Service

PUDUCHERRY: The central government is deliberately delaying the approval of budget proposals of Puducherry for political reasons, charged AICC secretary in charge of Puducherry Sanjay Dutt on Tuesday.

In a statement to newsmen, Dutt said it is more than 50 days since the Puducherry government submitted a budget proposal to the Centre for procedural approval. However, the Centre deliberately continues to delay its clearance, even though all the mandatory financial parameters and norms have been followed by the Puducherry government.

It is very obvious that such delaying tactics of the Centre is politically motivated, malafide and malicious conspiracy aimed at targeting the Congress government of Puducherry, he said. That the BJP government is doing so even during the COVID-19 crisis is indicative of the low level it has fallen to target the Congress ruled Union Territory, he added.

Dutt said the Puducherry government led by Narayanasamy is battling the rising COVID-19 cases in Puducherry. The Chief Minister has time and again publicly and even during the CM's online conference with PM Modi appealed to him for reimbursing Puducherry's share of GST and other grants to enable the UT government to help the people in the present crisis. However, the Centre continues to deny Puducherry its due share and now is playing politics by delaying the budget clearance, he said, adding that in effect, by doing so, it is hurting the people of Puducherry.

He also accused Lt Governor Kiran Bedi of functioning as the puppet of the BJP government. Through her “biased, motivated actions against the Congress government”, she is continuing to overstep her constitutional authority in blocking welfare initiatives of the government and interfering in its day to day functioning, demoralizing the administration during the COVID-19 crisis, he said. She remains confined to Raj Nivas and is only issuing statements to the media and on social media while the Chief Minister and his team of Ministers and MLAs are in the field to offer support to the people, co-ordinate, monitor and control the COVID-19 situation, he said.

It is very clear that Prime Minister Modi, Home Minister Amit Shah and Lt Governor Bedi have been continuously insulting the Puducherry people and blatantly defying the people's mandate given to the Congress in the Assembly elections by stalling the government's welfare and developmental initiatives and now even purposely delaying the budget clearance, he said. However, they should not forget that people are supreme in our democracy and will give a befitting reply to the BJP government's anti-Puducherry people stance in the coming Assembly polls, he said.

All those parties who are hand-in-league with the BJP, Union government and LG, covertly or overtly, in harming the Puducherry people's interests, will also suffer the same fate in the ensuing polls and be defeated by the people, he added.

Puducherry budget
