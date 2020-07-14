STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Tamil Nadu

Election Commission begins preliminary works for Assembly polls

Currently, there is no clarity on when the Covid infection could be contained completely.

Published: 14th July 2020 05:03 AM  |   Last Updated: 14th July 2020 05:03 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Amid speculation that general election to the State Assembly may be deferred due to the Covid crisis, the Election Commission has begun preliminary works for conducting the poll that is just 10 months away.

Official sources said last week that the EC officials had held a video-conference meeting with Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) Satyabrata Sahoo to discuss various matters, including the availability of Electronic Voting Machines (EVMs). However, the sources did not reveal anything further about the meeting.

Currently, there is no clarity on when the Covid infection could be contained completely. There have been huge losses to State exchequer, industries, and the people at large. Hence, there are speculations that the elections could be postponed.

Meanwhile, the CEO told reporters that the date for by-polls to the three Assembly constituencies – Chepauk-Thiruvallikeni, Tiruvotriyur and Gudiyatham – which fell vacant after the death of DMK MLAs J Anbazhagan, KPP Samy and S Kathavarayan, was yet to be decided. However, as per the ECI norms, the EVMs for the by-elections to these constituencies are being kept ready after doing First Level Check (FLC).

Stay up to date on all the latest Tamil Nadu news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Election Commission
India Matters
Image for representation
Want to take a flight? Be corona-free for 3 weeks
For representational purposes
Coronavirus can remain infectious in air for over 1 hour: UK expert
Passengers board a train at Prayagraj Junction following the resumption of passenger train services by the Indian Railways in a graded manner during a government-imposed nationwide lockdown as a preventive measure against coronavirus. (Photo | PTI)
CCTV monitoring, water coolers on trains soon as railways gear up to resume normal operations
Bengaluru woman’s search for NRI husband costs her Rs 7 lakh

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal (Photo| ANI)
CBSE Class 12 exams: Delhi govt schools pass percentage highest in five years says Arvind Kejriwal
One dead, one injured in Visakhapatnam's pharma city fire mishap
Gallery
The flood situation in Assam worsened drastically on Monday, with six more people losing their lives in the deluge, which has affected nearly 22 lakh people across 27 districts, an official bulletin said. (Photo | PTI)
IN PICS: Assam floods affect lives of over 22 lakh people across 27 districts
West Indies great Michael Holding didn't hold back as he delivered a powerful message against racism on Wednesday, asserting that the black race has been dehumanised and its accomplishments wiped off from a history 'written by people who do the harm.' Ho
What did Michael Holding say? 7 strong quotes on racism, white privilege, 'black lives matter' movement by the West Indies great that you must read
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp