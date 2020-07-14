Expert panel formed to study jumbos in Tamil Nadu

SV Krishna Chaitanya By

Express News Service

CHENNAI: The State Forest Department on Monday formed an 11-member expert committee to conduct scientific study on the elephant population in Tamil Nadu. TNIE accesses the details of the committee here.

The committee is expected to submit the report to the Chief Wildlife Warden by December 12, 2020. It will study if the measures taken, such as elephant-proof tranches, solar fencing, wall construction, were good enough in controlling elephant migration.

“The committee will look into various aspects of elephant habitat restoration and amelioration measures. It is also requested to come out with suitable comprehensive proposal with an estimation of cost,” an official circular issued on July 4 stated.

A study has revealed that spill-over incidents of elephants outside reserve forests to farms and habitations was on an upward trend, said S Yuvaraj, Principal Chief Conservator of Forests (PCCF) and Chief Wildlife Warden. The committee will also study the socio-economic structure of these villages.

A pilot study in Coimbatore wildlife division will lay the basis for a state-wide study, said Shekar Kumar Niraj, Additional PCCF and the Committee Chairperson. The committee also plans to investigate the possibility of viral or bacterial transmission from humans to elephants, he added.

Meanwhile, activists allege that female elephants were being particularly targeted to reduce population. “There is a systematic method being adopted for this purpose by resort owners and farmers,” said Deepak Nambiar of Elephas Maximus Indicus Trust, an animal rights organisation.