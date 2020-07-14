STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Tamil Nadu

Free textbook distribution from Wednesday, video lessons can be downloaded from labs

The headmasters of schools have been directed to ensure that all students, teachers, and other staff wear masks and identity cards.

Published: 14th July 2020 05:05 AM  |   Last Updated: 14th July 2020 05:05 AM   |  A+A-

Teachers at a school in Chennai unpacking the books | p jawahar

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: The School Education Department has said that free textbooks will be distributed in government and aided schools from Wednesday. Further, the department has said that students from Classes 10 and 12 in these schools shall be allowed to download free video lessons on the laptops distributed to them at the school labs. This decision comes in response to the criticism that students from government and aided schools do not have sufficient access to the internet to attend online classes.

The government is also recording videos for students belonging to other classes. In a bid to ensure smooth flow of textbook distribution, the department had already issued Standard Operating Procedures (SOP). Textbooks shall be issued to parents in pre-assigned slots and books should not be given to more than 20 students in an hour, the State has said.

Students from containment zones can collect the books after the quarantine period is over. Schools shall allow Class 12 students to use the labs for them to download educational content. The headmasters of schools have been directed to ensure that all students, teachers, and other staff wear masks and identity cards.

Stay up to date on all the latest Tamil Nadu news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
India Matters
Image for representation
Want to take a flight? Be corona-free for 3 weeks
For representational purposes
Coronavirus can remain infectious in air for over 1 hour: UK expert
Passengers board a train at Prayagraj Junction following the resumption of passenger train services by the Indian Railways in a graded manner during a government-imposed nationwide lockdown as a preventive measure against coronavirus. (Photo | PTI)
CCTV monitoring, water coolers on trains soon as railways gear up to resume normal operations
Bengaluru woman’s search for NRI husband costs her Rs 7 lakh

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal (Photo| ANI)
CBSE Class 12 exams: Delhi govt schools pass percentage highest in five years says Arvind Kejriwal
One dead, one injured in Visakhapatnam's pharma city fire mishap
Gallery
The flood situation in Assam worsened drastically on Monday, with six more people losing their lives in the deluge, which has affected nearly 22 lakh people across 27 districts, an official bulletin said. (Photo | PTI)
IN PICS: Assam floods affect lives of over 22 lakh people across 27 districts
West Indies great Michael Holding didn't hold back as he delivered a powerful message against racism on Wednesday, asserting that the black race has been dehumanised and its accomplishments wiped off from a history 'written by people who do the harm.' Ho
What did Michael Holding say? 7 strong quotes on racism, white privilege, 'black lives matter' movement by the West Indies great that you must read
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp