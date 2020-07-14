Free textbook distribution from Wednesday, video lessons can be downloaded from labs

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: The School Education Department has said that free textbooks will be distributed in government and aided schools from Wednesday. Further, the department has said that students from Classes 10 and 12 in these schools shall be allowed to download free video lessons on the laptops distributed to them at the school labs. This decision comes in response to the criticism that students from government and aided schools do not have sufficient access to the internet to attend online classes.

The government is also recording videos for students belonging to other classes. In a bid to ensure smooth flow of textbook distribution, the department had already issued Standard Operating Procedures (SOP). Textbooks shall be issued to parents in pre-assigned slots and books should not be given to more than 20 students in an hour, the State has said.

Students from containment zones can collect the books after the quarantine period is over. Schools shall allow Class 12 students to use the labs for them to download educational content. The headmasters of schools have been directed to ensure that all students, teachers, and other staff wear masks and identity cards.