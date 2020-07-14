Govt’s measures helped reduce Covid cases: Minister SP Velumani

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Municipal Administration Minister SP Velumani on Monday said that various measures undertaken by the State government have resulted in the gradual decrease of Covid cases in the city.

Special teams headed by ministers, the complete lockdown, increase in tests taken, initiating people into quarantine cycle, contact tracing, quarantining those coming into the city, Influenza-Like Illnesses detection, deploying 12,000 field workers for door-to-door survey and over 500 fever camps have helped bring down cases in the city.

On an average, the city is testing 10,000 samples a day and over 13 days, cases recorded have come down to around 1,200 a day, a statement by the city corporation said.

With the monsoons expected soon, the minister asked city residents to ensure that there are no blockages in rainwater harvesting systems and that they are functional.

He also asked officials to periodically inspect rainwater harvesting structures. Further, work is on to restore the 210 water bodies in the city, the statement said.

