Help pours in for elderly couple whose life savings were lost to demonetisation

ERODE:

ERODE: A day after The New Indian Express detailed the travails of a differently-abled couple -- K Somu (58) and Palaniammal (49) -- Collector C Kathiravan handed over a cheque for Rs 25,000 to them. The couple was all lost after realising that their life saving was in demonetised currency notes, no longer a legal tender.

The collector had volunteered to donate Rs 25,000 out of his own pay cheque. On Monday, he came true on words by arranging for the couple's visit to the collectorate, where he handed over the cheque to them.

Since possessing demonetised currency note is illegal, the couple handed it over to the district treasury.

The couple' story went viral on social media sites, leading to offers of help pouring in from across the State. Actress Khushbu Sundar too had offered help.

"We thank the collector for his immediate and timely intervention. Had we not got this money, we would not have survived," the couple said.

Palaniammal stated that they were unaware of demonetisation as they did not own a radio or television. As the couple does not have any children, a Good Samaritan from Anthiyur has been financially supporting them after learning about their disability.