Madurai pulls up its socks during lockdown

Shobana Radhakrishnan By

Express News Service

MADURAI: The intensified lockdown in Madurai ends today (Tuesday). But what was the net gain of the phased 20-day lockdown? Especially since this line of attack was not considered as a potent weapon to clamp down on the virus.

According to officials, what the lockdown essentially did was to buy time for the administration. During the intensified lockdown, the number of fever camps increased, and sample test was ramped up. The result was early detection and isolation of Covid-19 cases. Areas under Madurai Corporation, Paravai town panchayat and rural blocks of Madurai East, Madurai West, and Tirupparankundram were placed under intensified lockdown on June 24. What began as an seven-day exercise soon expanded into a 20-day phased containment.

As per June 23 data, a day before the lockdown, 988 Covid-19 cases (since March) were reported in Madurai. Till June 23, 574 active, 405 discharged and nine deaths had been reported. However, Monday saw the highest single-day spike (464 cases), taking the tally to 6,539. A grim picture is painted when the numbers are broken down. Between June 24 and July 13, 1,515 people were discharged, and 111 had died. As on Monday, the figure stood at 3,803 active cases.

So, what has been the net gain?

During these 20 days, fever camps along with the recently installed mobile swab collection units, and house-to-house assessment, shored up the test facility. From 1,500 tests a day, Madurai now conducts 3,000.

According to a data given by district administration, around 2,000 fever camps have been held since June 24. The majority of them were in the city limits, which had at least three active cases in each of the 100 wards.

Over 1.17 lakh people have attended these camps. While around 9,000 cases of Influenza-like-illnesses were reported, swab samples of nearly 8,000 were drawn, of whom more than 1,200 reported positive. Yet another set of data revealed that 2,048 patients with ILI and SARI symptoms, and 100 pregnant women, had turned positive to during the lockdown. Also, around 600 frontline workers were affected by the virus.

Collector TG Vinay said that during the lockdown, works were underway to establish Covid Care Centres (CCC) at 21 educational institutions. A 1,100-bed CCC is also to be established at an IT building in Vadapalanji. Fever camps were also being established in rural blocks, he added.

Speaking to Express, a resident of Vandiyur — one of the hotspots — S Ramesh (35) said, “Initially, we were reluctant to visit hospitals, be it government or private. However, when the mobile fever camps and staff from corporation came for house-to-house surveillance, it was easy to get tested.” Suggesting that the test results should be given in a day, Ramesh said it took more than two days to get his results (negative).

With the intensified lockdown came the new treatment strategy wherein patients were categorised into three: Mildly infected, moderately infected and severely infected.

The asymptomatic and mildly infected patients and those free of comorbidities and below the age of 60 were permitted to be in home isolation, provided that they had a separate room with attached bathroom. While the moderately infected were accommodated CCCs, the severely infected patients were admitted to Government Rajaji Hospital (GRH).

Patients under home isolation were monitored by doctors at tele-medicine consultation centre established at Aringar Anna Maligai. “This had helped prioritise those in need of immediate medical attention,” said District Monitoring Officer B Chandra Mohan.

Besides, the bed strength, particularly the beds with oxygen support, increased from 481 to 1,151, said GRH Dean Dr J Sangumuni. While about 273 hospital staff, including 97 doctors, 56 nurses, and 120 staff nurses were on active Covid-19 duty on a given day, the staff strength was strengthened by 130 additional recruits, taking the staff strength to 403, the dean added.

Further, the administration came up with 10 strategies to handle the surge in cases. This included community involvement programmes and behavioral communication strategy. They also ramped up imposing fine on those failing to wear masks in public places and flouted lockdown norms. More than `9 lakh has been collected so far.

With the restrictions set to be lifted from July 15, monitoring officer said that the momentum built in identifying and isolating the patients during the period would be upheld post-lockdown as well. “The lockdown has helped us in expanding the preparedness for handling surging cases. ,” he said.