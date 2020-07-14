Tamil Nadu Cabinet to include RTE students in special MBBS quota

T Muruganandham By

Express News Service

CHENNAI: The Tamil Nadu Cabinet Tuesday passed a resolution to reserve 7.5 per cent of medical seats to government school students who clear National Eligibility cum Eligibility Test (NEET).

The state has decided to include students who studied under the 'Right to Education' quota up to the eighth standard in government schools in the proposed horizontal reservation for medical admissions.

The Cabinet, in its last sitting on June 15, gave its nod for giving 7.5 per cent reservation in medical admissions to government school students who clear NEET examination and it was expected that an Ordinance would be promulgated soon.

Sources said after further consultation with the officials, the government has decided to include RTE students as well. As such, whether the reservation will go up beyond 7.5 per cent or not will be clear when an Ordinance is promulgated in this regard.

The State Cabinet also cleared four new investment proposals with a total investment of Rs 2500 crore. The approval for new investments include proposals for manufacturing electrical buses, automobile components, and paper boards. In all, these new investments are expected to create direct employment to around 4,000 persons.

The meeting chaired by Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami laste for around 75 minutes. Sources said subjects relating to the departments - Finance, Backward Classes Welfare, Industries, Health, and Food were discussed.

Three Ministers - KP Anbazhagan, P Thangamani, and Sellur K Raju did not attend the Cabinet meeting since they are under treatment for Corona infection. Also, Law Minister CVe Shanmugam could not attend the meeting since he was unwell.

