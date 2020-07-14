STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Tamil Nadu

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Palaniswami, CMO office employees test negative for COVID-19

The statement came ahead of the Chief Minister taking part in video conferencing programmes at the secretariat today and chairing the Cabinet meeting later in the day.  

Published: 14th July 2020 11:07 AM  |   Last Updated: 14th July 2020 11:09 AM   |  A+A-

Tamil Nadu CM Edappadi K Palaniswami

Tamil Nadu CM Edappadi K Palaniswami (Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami, officials and employees in his office underwent testing for coronavirus on Monday and were diagnosed negative for the infection, an official release here said. 

The statement came ahead of the Chief Minister taking part in video conferencing programmes at the secretariat today and chairing the Cabinet meeting later in the day.  

Besides, CM Palaniswami is scheduled to visit a three districts from tomorrow to review the measures taken to prevent the spread of the virus there.

ALSO READ | AIADMK MLA Amman K Arjunan tests positive for COVID-19 in Kovai 

Recently, three Ministers out of 11 legislators were tested infection and as well as a few employees in the Chief Minister's office.

Of them, four MLAs belong to the AIADMK and four others are from DMK.  

DMK MLA from Chepauk-Thiruvallikeni constituency, J Anbazhagan succumbed to the infection last month. 

Apart from these, a number of employees at the secretariat too tested positive for the infection.

Stay up to date on all the latest Tamil Nadu news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Tamil Nadu coronavirus cases COVID 19 Coronavirus
India Matters
Image for representation
Want to take a flight? Be corona-free for 3 weeks
For representational purposes
Coronavirus can remain infectious in air for over 1 hour: UK expert
Passengers board a train at Prayagraj Junction following the resumption of passenger train services by the Indian Railways in a graded manner during a government-imposed nationwide lockdown as a preventive measure against coronavirus. (Photo | PTI)
CCTV monitoring, water coolers on trains soon as railways gear up to resume normal operations
Bengaluru woman’s search for NRI husband costs her Rs 7 lakh

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal (Photo| ANI)
CBSE Class 12 exams: Delhi govt schools pass percentage highest in five years says Arvind Kejriwal
One dead, one injured in Visakhapatnam's pharma city fire mishap
Gallery
The flood situation in Assam worsened drastically on Monday, with six more people losing their lives in the deluge, which has affected nearly 22 lakh people across 27 districts, an official bulletin said. (Photo | PTI)
IN PICS: Assam floods affect lives of over 22 lakh people across 27 districts
West Indies great Michael Holding didn't hold back as he delivered a powerful message against racism on Wednesday, asserting that the black race has been dehumanised and its accomplishments wiped off from a history 'written by people who do the harm.' Ho
What did Michael Holding say? 7 strong quotes on racism, white privilege, 'black lives matter' movement by the West Indies great that you must read
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp