Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Palaniswami, CMO office employees test negative for COVID-19

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami, officials and employees in his office underwent testing for coronavirus on Monday and were diagnosed negative for the infection, an official release here said.

The statement came ahead of the Chief Minister taking part in video conferencing programmes at the secretariat today and chairing the Cabinet meeting later in the day.

Besides, CM Palaniswami is scheduled to visit a three districts from tomorrow to review the measures taken to prevent the spread of the virus there.

Recently, three Ministers out of 11 legislators were tested infection and as well as a few employees in the Chief Minister's office.

Of them, four MLAs belong to the AIADMK and four others are from DMK.

DMK MLA from Chepauk-Thiruvallikeni constituency, J Anbazhagan succumbed to the infection last month.

Apart from these, a number of employees at the secretariat too tested positive for the infection.