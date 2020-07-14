Tamil Nadu records 4526 new COVID-19 cases, 13-year-old among 67 dead

Sinduja Jane By

Express News Service

CHENNAI: Tamil Nadu on Tuesday recorded 4,526 new COVID-19 cases and 67 deaths, including that of a 13-years-old girl, taking the tally to 1,47,324 and toll 2,099.

Although fresh cases continue to decline in Chennai, the city recorded 1,078 cases and 18 deaths. In a drastic reduction in the share of daily cases compared to last month, Chennai on Tuesday accorded for only around 29 per cent cases.

According to a media bulletin issued by the Directorate of Public Health, Madurai which was under complete lockdown reported 450 cases. Chennai's neighbouring districts also reported the maximum number of cases, Chengalpattu reported 264 cases, Kancheepuram 117 and Tiruvallur 360 cases.

A 13-years-old girl from Sivagangai district with chronic kidney disease succumbed to the virus. The victim was admitted on July 6 to Pudukottai Medical College Hospital and had tested positive on July 13. The patient died on the same day of testing positive due to acute pulmonary edema, acute respiratory failure, CNS infection, TB meningoencephalitis, and chronic kidney disease.

Meanwhile, 4,743 patients were discharged following treatment on the day, according to the bulletin. Tamil Nadu now has 47,913 active cases. A 53-years-old man from Tenkasi district and a 56-years-old man from Trichy died without any comorbidities.

Meanwhile, in a press release, Health Minister C Vijayabaskar said, for COVID patients Siddha treatment and Yoga practices are also being provided at medical college hospitals, district headquarters hospitals and taluk hospitals in supplementary to allopathy treatment.