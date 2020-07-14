Tamil Nadu woos logistics, petrochemical investments

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: The State government is wooing investments in logistics and petrochemical sector by offering a customised incentive package as per their requirement.

Chief Minister Edpaddi K Palaniswami has reached out personally to founder, chairman, president and Chief Executive Officer of FedEx Frederic W Smith and Chief Executive Officer of UPS David P Abney to invest in the state by writing letters to them. Similarly, he has also written to three global heads of prominent companies in the petrochemical sector, namely, chairman of Saudi Aramco Amin H Nasser, chairman of Exxon Mobil Corporation Darren Woods and Chairman of CPC Corporation JiaRueyOu. The letters outline the investment attractiveness and inherent advantages of the State and that it offers excellent support for businesses and industries.