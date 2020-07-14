STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Tamil Nadu woos logistics, petrochemical investments

The State government is wooing investments in logistics and petrochemical  sector by offering a customised incentive package as per their  requirement.

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: The State government is wooing investments in logistics and petrochemical  sector by offering a customised incentive package as per their  requirement.

Chief Minister Edpaddi K Palaniswami has reached out personally to founder, chairman, president and Chief Executive Officer of FedEx Frederic W Smith and Chief Executive Officer of  UPS  David P Abney to invest in the state by writing letters to them. Similarly, he has also written to three global heads of prominent  companies in the petrochemical sector, namely, chairman of Saudi  Aramco Amin H Nasser, chairman of Exxon Mobil Corporation Darren Woods  and Chairman of CPC Corporation JiaRueyOu. The letters outline the  investment attractiveness and inherent advantages of the State and that it offers excellent support for businesses and industries.

