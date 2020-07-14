Teachers must help couselling patients, says High Court

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Observing orally that the teachers have to be role models for their students and serve the public during times of crisis, a division bench of Madras High Court dismissed a plea filed by the Graduate Teachers Association.

The teachers sought an interim stay on the Chennai Corporation’s decision to deploy 200 corporation school teachers to carry out counselling sessions for Covid affected patients. The division bench, on hearing the plea, criticised the association by remarking that teachers should rise to the occasion and extend an helping hand rather than boycotting such initiatives.

However, the petitioners argued that the 200 graduate teachers chosen for the programme are only trained to impart education to students and not to provide counselling. Also, one of the teachers, who worked as part of the programme was tested positive recently along with her family members and a few other residents, added the petitioners.

The court, in its final say, dismissed their plea and directed the State to provide them the necessary safety equipment before reaching out to the patients.