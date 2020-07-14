STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Tamil Nadu

Thiruthangal Government Hospital, potential hotbed for Covid-19?

Delay in the turnaround time for testing, reduced staff strength and a combination of other factors pose a potential risk to the doctors and the patients alike at Government Thiruthangal Hospital.

Published: 14th July 2020 10:28 AM  |   Last Updated: 14th July 2020 10:28 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

VIRUDHUNAGAR: Delay in the turnaround time for testing, reduced staff strength and a combination of other factors pose a potential risk to the doctors and the patients alike at Government Thiruthangal Hospital, which has exclusively been treating non-Covid-19 maternity-related cases in the district.

Pregnant women nearing their due date are being admitted to the hospital if they test negative for Covid-19; if found infected, they are transferred to Virudhunagar Medical College and Hospital (VMCH). However, sources said that the test results take anywhere between a week to ten days to arrive, by that time the patients give birth and some even discharged. The government hospital in Rajapalayam is also facing similar issues, they added.

Of the 116 samples sent from the Thiruthangal hospital for testing, since June 29, the results of only 48 have arrived so far. Worsening it is the fact that the 60-bedded hospital has only one common ward, catering to all the patients.

‘Covid-19 patient treated in common ward for 9 days’

Speaking to TNIE, a doctor, on a condition of anonymity, said that seven Covid-19 cases have been reported from the hospital so far. “The result of two of the swabs taken on July 1 arrived on Thursday (July 9) as positive. One of the patients had been at the common ward all the nine days, while the other, an outpatient, had gone home,” said the doctor.

Though the patient has been shifted to the VMCH, sources said, there was no room for proper disinfection or contact tracing, as the hospital has no attendee restriction. However, the Municipality officials said that the hospital is being disinfected on a daily basis.

Acute staff shortage

For a hospital treating around 60 mothers and 30-35 newborns, it has only three obstetricians, two anaesthetists, one paediatrician and one medical officer (in-charge). There is no security for the hospital to monitor the attenders and the paediatrician was on call 24x7 during the past week, said sources.

Besides, the recent surge in virus cases in the district could push the hospital staff to their limits, posing a risk of burnout. “We do not know who is a Covid-19 patient unless we get the results. However, we continue to carry out surgeries and treat them, putting ourselves at risk. Even though we wear Personal Protective Equipment (PPE), we are repeatedly exposed. We at least need one more paediatrician", they said.

Lives risked?

The hospital, according to hospital sources, does not have an isolation facility for the patients. With little to no tab on the attenders, contact tracing turns out to be a remote possibility. Also, the sources alleged that the health officials are “inattentive” to their plight, as the hospital is supposed to treat only non-Covid-19 cases.

One of the doctors said, “A single staff member or a single patient testing positive is more than enough for the place to become a Covid-producing factory. The issue is more complicated, as we are dealing with pregnant women and newborns."

Collector R Kannan said that the mobilisation of doctors is underway and as soon as the doctors deputed for duty at Chennai return, things would be sorted out. He also said that utmost care is being provided to pregnant women and children. "The Covid-19 patients will be admitted to the VMCH, only the non-Covid-19 cases will be treated at Thiruthangal", he added.

Stay up to date on all the latest Tamil Nadu news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
COVID-19 Coronavirus Government Hospital
India Matters
Image for representation
Want to take a flight? Be corona-free for 3 weeks
For representational purposes
Coronavirus can remain infectious in air for over 1 hour: UK expert
Passengers board a train at Prayagraj Junction following the resumption of passenger train services by the Indian Railways in a graded manner during a government-imposed nationwide lockdown as a preventive measure against coronavirus. (Photo | PTI)
CCTV monitoring, water coolers on trains soon as railways gear up to resume normal operations
Bengaluru woman’s search for NRI husband costs her Rs 7 lakh

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal (Photo| ANI)
CBSE Class 12 exams: Delhi govt schools pass percentage highest in five years says Arvind Kejriwal
One dead, one injured in Visakhapatnam's pharma city fire mishap
Gallery
The flood situation in Assam worsened drastically on Monday, with six more people losing their lives in the deluge, which has affected nearly 22 lakh people across 27 districts, an official bulletin said. (Photo | PTI)
IN PICS: Assam floods affect lives of over 22 lakh people across 27 districts
West Indies great Michael Holding didn't hold back as he delivered a powerful message against racism on Wednesday, asserting that the black race has been dehumanised and its accomplishments wiped off from a history 'written by people who do the harm.' Ho
What did Michael Holding say? 7 strong quotes on racism, white privilege, 'black lives matter' movement by the West Indies great that you must read
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp