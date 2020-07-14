STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Three veteran Tamil enthusiasts no more

Unexpected demise of three veteran Tamil enthusiasts, within a span of four days, has saddened the writers and folk artists of Thoothukudi.

Kalaimamani P Kailasamurthy (left), writer Ilasai Manian receiving Dinamani's 'Mahakavi Barathiyar Award' from Governor Banwarilal Purohit, Dr Azhagesan (right).| Express

By Express News Service

THOOTHUKUDI: Unexpected demise of three veteran Tamil enthusiasts, within a span of four days, has saddened the writers and folk artists of Thoothukudi, with some terming it an “irreparable loss to Tamil literature and the State”.

Traditional Tamil folk artist and an exponent of ‘OyilAttam’ P Kailasamurthy (75), a recipient of Kalaimamani award in 2009, died due to cardiac arrest in Mattakadai last Friday. Three days later, Bharathiyar researcher IlasaiManian (75) of Ettayapuram and Tamil writer Dr Azhagesan passed away.

Songs of social change

Kailasamurthy, a renowned folk dance artist in the southern districts, had trained hundreds of artists in OyilAttam, said VOC College History Professor Sankar. The late artist was the district organiser for the Thoothukudi unit of Tamil Nadu KalaiIlakiyaPerumanram.

Tamil Nadu Progressive Writers and Artists Association District Secretary G Anandhan said that the veteran’s works had contributed to social reformation in the nooks and corners of the State. The late artist had “reinvigorated folk arts” in southern Tamil Nadu, said writer Kamarasu.

On Saturday, a group of artists, belonging to the “SahaKalaiKulu”, headed by Professor Sankar, performed traditional Tamil folk dances -- OyilAttam, MarakalAttam and ParaiAttam-- during his funeral rally, in which the late IlasaiManian participated.

Guardian of history

Born as Ramasubramanian, IlasaiManian was the caretaker for over two decades of the late freedom fighter Bharathiyar’s house, a monument in Ettayapuram. Post retirement, he continued his research on the poet’s life and literature. Tamil Nadu Governor Banwarilal Purohit conferred him with the “MahakaviBarathiyar Award” on the poet’s birth anniversary on December 11, 2019.

Manian was keen on unearthing historical facts about the late freedom fighter, said Anandhan on the demise of the researcher, whom writer Kamarasucalled a “repository of knowledge”.

Eloquent public speaker

Widely-known for his speeches on Sangam literature, Dr Azhagesan was a former head of the Department of Tamil of ManonmaniamSundaranar University. On Monday, he died due to health complications at a private hospital. He had a passion for the ancient Tamil grammar text, “Tholkappiyam”, said Kamarasu. Post retirement, the veteran orator had organised the Muthunagar literature circle for many years.

“Nothing can parallel the contributions of the three veterans to Tamil literature and traditions. We do not know how to offer them due respect during this lockdown," added Anandhan.

